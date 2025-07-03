PETA Planning to Crash Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest With Vegan Dog Giveaway

PETA clearly believes the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is the wurst ... as it tells TMZ Sports it's planning to crash the annual shindig this week in an effort to sway people from partaking in the glizzy engorgement.

A spokesperson for the animal rights org. says PETA mascots -- including Tommy Tofu and "his PETA pals" -- will be outside of the event at Nathan's Famous in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon in the hopes of deterring fans from eating tube steaks.

We're told they'll be handing out vegan hot dogs ... challenging "hungry spectators to enjoy a free, flavorful Fourth that is also animal-friendly."

"Vegan hot dogs are delicious and kind, and who really wants to support slaughterhouses -- the word is enough -- by buying what comes out of them," PETA exec Tracy Reiman said.

"PETA encourages everyone to let freedom ring for all by leaving animals in peace this Fourth of July and beyond."

Unfortunately for the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, no matter how big the pseudo-protest gets, the iconic Fourth of July Nathan's show will go on ... and hundreds of hot dogs will be deleted.

Play video content TMZSports.com

In fact, Joey Chestnut told us last month he's hoping to eat 80 all by himself.