PETA Taps 'Sensitive Mobsters' to Whack Leather, Wool in Super Bowl Ads

PETA’s crashing the Super Bowl party with their first-ever ad series -- ditching the touchdowns for some movie magic, all while making sure animal cruelty gets flagged!

These ads are pure genius … meet "Mindful Mobsters" Frankie and Joey, wise guys with a conscience, schooling rookie Johnny that his slick leather jacket came at the cost of a “whacked” cow.

It's all shot like a Tarantino fever dream, with these mobsters dropping animal rights wisdom during high-stakes moments -- like prepping to dump a body in the woods or chilling in the back of a blood-splattered '70s Chevy Impala.

Johnny's clearly getting a lesson he didn’t see coming -- Frankie and Joey are schooling him on the real crime: animal cruelty in the leather and wool industries. Guess it's time to rethink that leather jacket, huh?

After last year's Sopranos throwback with Edie Falco, they're sticking with the tough-guy mobster vibe to get the point across -- out with fur, and now going after leather and wool.

