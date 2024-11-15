Pharrell Williams Heckled by Animal-Rights Protesters, Offers Them a Hug

Play video content BACKGRID

Pharrell Williams had a unique approach to a swarm of animal-rights protesters -- he went full hug mode to keep the peace ... and spoiler: it didn’t exactly work.

The singer and Louis Vuitton men’s creative director was heatedly heckled outside GQ’s Men of the Year Party at the Chateau Marmont Thursday night, with one protester yelling, "What type of person still uses fur?” Pharrell, ever cool, shot back with, “I don’t. God bless you."

The drama unfolds in the video -- the same protester held up a sign to show Pharrell the impact of his apparent fur use on animals, but the singer tried to go in for a hug -- only to have his efforts totally rejected.

While most would've bolted at the sight of a protest group, Pharrell stayed calm ... continuing to recite "God bless you," before laughing it off as his security whisked him away to his waiting ride.

Looks like he wasn’t letting the activists rain on his parade -- as Pharrell was being honored at the event as GQ's 'Designer of the Year' for his work at Louis Vuitton, which he kicked off last year after Virgil Abloh’s tragic death in 2021.

