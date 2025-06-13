Dozens of Dolphins Slaughtered in Denmark, Shocking Pics of Ocean of Blood

It was a scene straight out of the 2010 Oscar-winning documentary film "The Cove" ... an ocean of blood washed up on the shores of the Faroe Islands in Denmark -- and the morbid vision was from the slaughter of dolphins.

The gruesome photos of the sea turned metallic red were snapped Friday in a cove after hunters carried out their annual summer Viking tradition of massacring the porpoises.

In fact, the grindadrap, or "grind" as it's sometimes called, has been around for a thousand years ... and it calls for Faroe hunters to surround the dolphins in their fishing boats to draw them in to the shallow waters.

Once the dolphins are close to the beach, the hunters drag them onto the sand, using knives to carve them up and serve the fatty meat to the locals.

Unfortunately, the savage ritual occurs every summer on the island, which enrages animal activists for obvious reasons!

Friday's butchery saw upwards of 200 dolphins killed in Leynar -- a village on Streymoy Island in the Faroe Islands archipelago.