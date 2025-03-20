'Bachelor' Alum Sean Lowe's Dramatic Dog Attack Rescue Seen on Body Cam

Play video content University Park Police Department

Sean Lowe found himself in a tough spot -- literally -- pinning down his dog after it bit him for the third time, just to keep it under control while cops worked to free him from danger.

In the tense body cam footage obtained by TMZ, the "Bachelor" alum was on the ground for a few minutes holding down his snarling rescue dog, Moose -- telling cops that if he let go, the animal would lunge at him again.

It’s a nail-biting standoff -- Moose thrashes in resistance for a while before the scrambling officers finally get control ... after dodging a few close calls themselves, tasing the animal as Sean manages to escape the chaos.

Bill Mathes, Chief of Police for the City of University Park, Texas, tells TMZ the Taser was a last resort -- cops struggled to restrain the aggressive dog, leaving them no choice but to deploy the pain-compliance distraction.

He explains the dog wasn’t injured, and it was transported to a local veterinarian in good condition.

As heard in the 911 call Sean placed, we're told he's working with Animal Control and a no-kill shelter to find a solution for Moose -- one that hopefully won't lead to euthanasia.

Univeristy Park Police Department

Given the unusual nature of the attack, Sean isn't placing full blame on the dog, suggesting external factors might have triggered it.

