Star Golfer Nelly Korda Withdraws From Event After Dog Bite
Nelly Korda -- arguably the best golfer on the planet -- has just withdrawn from a tournament in England after she says she was bitten by a dog.
Korda said the incident happened this past Saturday while she was in Seattle. She did not say where the dog nipped her -- but the damage was apparently so bad, it will force her out of the Aramco Team Series tournament that was slated to go down from July 3-5.
"[I] need time to receive treatment and recover fully," the 25-year-old said. "I apologize to the LET, the sponsors, and my fans for my absence."
"Thank you for your understanding, and I look forward to returning to the course soon."
While Korda's play has hit a bit of a rough stretch recently, she started this year on one of the hottest tears in recent memory ... winning six times on the LPGA tour before the calendar turned to June.
Korda will need to heal up pretty quickly ... as there are some huge events coming up on the women's golf calendar. The Amundi Evian Championship, a major, kicks off on July 11 ... while the Olympics tournament in France is slated to go down in early August.