Star Golfer Nelly Korda Withdraws From Event After Dog Bite

Nelly Korda -- arguably the best golfer on the planet -- has just withdrawn from a tournament in England after she says she was bitten by a dog.

Korda said the incident happened this past Saturday while she was in Seattle. She did not say where the dog nipped her -- but the damage was apparently so bad, it will force her out of the Aramco Team Series tournament that was slated to go down from July 3-5.

"[I] need time to receive treatment and recover fully," the 25-year-old said. "I apologize to the LET, the sponsors, and my fans for my absence."

"Thank you for your understanding, and I look forward to returning to the course soon."

While Korda's play has hit a bit of a rough stretch recently, she started this year on one of the hottest tears in recent memory ... winning six times on the LPGA tour before the calendar turned to June.