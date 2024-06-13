President Biden Present For Multiple Dog Bites On Secret Service Agents

President Biden saw his German Shepherd chomp down on Secret Service on multiple occasions before the family dog got booted from the White House ... according to new docs.

Biden's pooch, Commander, got shown the door after dozens of instances where he bit agents tasked with protecting POTUS ... and these newly released documents claim Biden was present for at least 3 of those attacks.

In one previously unreported instance on Sept. 12 -- Biden was walking Commander on a leash in the Kennedy Garden on the White House's South Lawn ... when Commander ran through JB's legs and bit an approaching agent in the left arm, ripping a hole in their jacket.

The agent says Joe then let him pet Commander ... but when later opening and closing a door for POTUS and Commander not too long after, the agent says the dog jumped again and bit them a second time in the left arm.

Commander's bites didn't break the agent's skin, but they said the bites tore 3 holes in the suit ... and the agent filed a $943 reimbursement. There's photos of the holes too.

The docs, first obtained by Judicial Watch, show Biden was present for 2 other attacks involving Commander ... in October 2022 the Prez was there when Commander bit an agent holding a door for Biden near the Rose Garden.

Biden was also placed at the scene of a December 2022 attack ... he was walking Commander on a leash in the Kennedy Garden, but when he let Commander off the leash to run free, the dog ran off and sank his teeth into an agent, causing a half-inch cut.

As we reported, Commander was booted from the White House back in October as a result of ongoing biting issues.

The new internal docs, however, suggest Commander bit agents on at least three dozen occasions ... a jump from the previously reported 24 incidents. So ... we're talking 36 times.

Play video content 9/27/23 TMZ.com

Commander's human-biting ways were well-known around the White House ... on Sept. 25, a sergeant in the Secret Service wrote a colleague, "FYI- there was a dog bite and the Officer may need to go to the hospital … Have a safe shift!"

Then, only two days later, an official in the Secret Service's agency's Safety, Health & Environmental Division wrote: "Can we please find a way to get this dog muzzled."