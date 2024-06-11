President Biden Looks Stupefied During Juneteenth Concert at White House

Play video content

President Biden threw a big bash at the White House ... an early celebration for the upcoming Juneteenth holiday ... and it looks like Joe was in a happy daze.

Biden and VP Kamala Harris were front and center Monday night on the famous South Lawn, chillin' with Billy Porter, among others who came out for the celebration ... which included a concert and a standup comedy performance.

POTUS knows how to host a party ... the main draw here was live music with performances by Gladys Knight, Patti Labelle, Kirk Franklin, Doug E. Fresh and Trombone Shorty. Solid lineup, for sure. Comedian Roy Wood Jr. served as the opening act.

Biden was all smiles on this occasion, fist-bumping supporters and wisely leaving all the dancing duties to Kamala, Billy and second gentleman Doug Emhoff. While they boogeyed, JB just kinda stood there ... almost frozen like a giddy statue for a bit. Good times!

Of course, this is particularly momentous since Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021 ... it marks the date, June 19, the last slaves in America learned they had been freed. Folks have marked the occasion for years, but now it's an official holiday.