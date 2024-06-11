Hunter Biden Found Guilty in Federal Gun Case, Faces 25 Years in Prison

Hunter Biden has learned his fate in his federal gun case ... and a jury of his peers was convinced he committed the crimes.

President Biden's son was just found guilty on all 3 felony counts of lying on a federal firearms application. The lies were about his drug use. The jury only deliberated for 3 hours before convicting Hunter.

Hunter was accused of filling out a form to purchase a revolver back in October 2018, certifying he was NOT a user of or addicted to any controlled substance.

He had pled not guilty, and his trial had plenty of juicy testimony.

As we reported ... Hunter's ex-girlfriend, Zoe Kestan, took the stand last week and told the jury about his drug days ... testifying Hunter would smoke crack as soon as he woke up, at least in 2018 when they were together.

Hunter's ex claimed she saw him using drugs in September 2018, only weeks before he bought the gun ... which was the crux of the case.

He faces up to a 25-year prison sentence, but will likely serve only a fraction of that time ... if any because it's his first conviction of any type. Of course, Hunter's father could technically pardon him from the federal conviction, but has already said he will not do that.