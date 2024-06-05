Hunter Biden's Ex-GF Claims He'd Smoke Crack As Soon As He'd Wake Up

Different kind of wake-and-bake for Hunter Biden ... at least that's what his ex-girlfriend claimed on the stand, alleging he'd light up a crack pipe upon waking up in his drug days.

Hunter's ex, Zoe Kestan, testified in court out in Delaware Wednesday in the President's son's federal gun trial ... with her testimony touching on a lot of Hunter's alleged drug habits while they were together years ago.

Zoe testified Hunter's crack use was near constant in private and that he "would want to smoke as soon as he woke up." On the flip side, she also says he was universally liked while out in public ... telling jurors he was "charming."

The jury was reportedly shown images of Hunter holding drug paraphernalia in a tub ... and Zoe straight up said one of the images was a crack pipe. She also said another image showed a used crack pipe on a bathroom sink and countertop, and testified she'd watch Hunter cleaning out his crack pipes with chopsticks and disassembled pens.

Remember ... Hunter is on trial after being indicted on three counts related to gun possession while using narcotics.

President Biden's son is accused of filing a form claiming he was NOT using illegal drugs in October 2018 when he purchased a Colt Cobra revolver. He's also accused of being in possession of a gun while using narcotics.

Hunter pled not guilty -- but Zoe claims she saw him using drugs in September 2018, weeks before he bought the revolver at the crux of the case. That's why all this stuff is coming up in the trial and why it's pertinent ... prosecutors are trying to establish he was using at the time.

HB's ex also told the jury about a discussion they once had about purging his system ... claiming they considered a treatment involving frog venom to get him clean quickly.