Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas Dating Rumors Continue, Arrive in UK via Chopper

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas just took their romance rumors to new heights -- jetting into the UK together after a whirlwind hop from Madrid, Spain.

We’ve got the pics and the vid -- Tom stepped off his chopper like a true movie star after landing at Farnborough Airport on Sunday, with stylish Ana right behind him, casually popping out with her pup in tow.

The vibes were high -- Tom was all smiles, giving a wave to onlookers like the A-lister he is, while Ana strolled beside him beaming.

There was no hand-holding, kissing, or PDA in sight, so this could totally be a work thing ... Ana’s reportedly in talks to star alongside Cruise in Doug Liman’s upcoming flick "Deeper."

Still, those dating rumors are flying fast, and LBR, there could be a little business-meets-pleasure situation going on here -- especially since neither Tom nor Ana has publicly confirmed or denied a thing.

Ana had been dating Ben Affleck for almost a year ... right up until he up and married Jennifer Lopez, and now he's been talking about his own dating woes.