Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas Dating Rumors Continue, Arrive in UK via Chopper
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas just took their romance rumors to new heights -- jetting into the UK together after a whirlwind hop from Madrid, Spain.
We’ve got the pics and the vid -- Tom stepped off his chopper like a true movie star after landing at Farnborough Airport on Sunday, with stylish Ana right behind him, casually popping out with her pup in tow.
The vibes were high -- Tom was all smiles, giving a wave to onlookers like the A-lister he is, while Ana strolled beside him beaming.
There was no hand-holding, kissing, or PDA in sight, so this could totally be a work thing ... Ana’s reportedly in talks to star alongside Cruise in Doug Liman’s upcoming flick "Deeper."
Still, those dating rumors are flying fast, and LBR, there could be a little business-meets-pleasure situation going on here -- especially since neither Tom nor Ana has publicly confirmed or denied a thing.
Ana had been dating Ben Affleck for almost a year ... right up until he up and married Jennifer Lopez, and now he's been talking about his own dating woes.
Tom and Ana were first spotted grabbing Valentine's Day dinner together, and then a month later they were spotted at the London Heliport just last month. Clearly, these two are keeping us strapped in for the ride for now!