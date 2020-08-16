Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas Ride Motorcycle on 48th Birthday

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas hit the road Saturday on a brand new motorcycle, and it looks like a birthday present as Ben inches closer to 50.

Ben actually just turned 48, a perfect age for a chopper that may have been a birthday gift from his GF.

Ana's got no fear riding behind Ben. At times her arms are outstretched and then she flashes a victory sign.

They seem super serious now. It was back in March when they unveiled their romance when they took a trip together to Cuba.

Ben recently visited Ana on the set of her new movie. Earlier this month they went on a double date with his lifelong buddy, Matt Damon, and his wife, Luciana Barroso.