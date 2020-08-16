Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas Ride Motorcycle on 48th Birthday
8/16/2020 8:57 AM PT
Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas hit the road Saturday on a brand new motorcycle, and it looks like a birthday present as Ben inches closer to 50.
Ben actually just turned 48, a perfect age for a chopper that may have been a birthday gift from his GF.
Ana's got no fear riding behind Ben. At times her arms are outstretched and then she flashes a victory sign.
They seem super serious now. It was back in March when they unveiled their romance when they took a trip together to Cuba.
Ben recently visited Ana on the set of her new movie. Earlier this month they went on a double date with his lifelong buddy, Matt Damon, and his wife, Luciana Barroso.
They've even gone house hunting, although it's unclear for whom.
