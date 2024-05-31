Donald Trump Impersonator Draws Huge Crowd at NYC Rally Post-Conviction

Play video content TMZ.com

Donald Trump hit the streets of New York City to decry his 34 felony convictions Friday ... or, at least a few people thought he did when a stellar impersonator pulled up to the sidewalk.

We got a bunch of Trump supporters out in NYC Friday ... including some who honed in on a limo bearing a fake presidential seal on the door -- with a man in a suit and MAGA hat inside waving at the assembled crowd. It might look like DT ... but it ain't the real McCoy.

Play video content TMZ.com

Watch ... the limo's rolling past, and Faux Trump's waving at the onlookers and blowing kisses in their direction -- and, from a distance, he looks a lot like the embattled former president. He then pulls over to the side and clearly, it's not DJT.

Despite not being the Don ... we'lll admit the impression's good -- the guy's got the voice down, and he's even got talking points that sound straight outta Trump's handbook.

Play video content TMZ.com

Meanwhile ... other MAGA-heads took to the streets to share their feelings on the conviction -- screaming out from cars decked out in supportive flags and painted with American flags. One passerby yells out he's got a copy of Hunter Biden's laptop -- a joke many laugh at.

Play video content TMZ.com

Basically, the Trumpers came out in full support of their candidate. Counterprotests popped up across the street, of course ... with anti-Trump protesters holding "Guilty" signs and more.

Play video content Fox News

The ex-Prez's conviction yesterday certainly shocked the nation ... on both sides. He's denied all wrongdoing in the case and has called the whole case a sham and completely rigged.

Trump's sentencing is scheduled to take place in July ... and, his supporters are still hoping he'll take the White House back in November.