Hillary Clinton Starts Selling 'She Was Right' Mugs After Trump Verdict

Hillary Clinton is dancing on Donald Trump's proverbial grave -- on the heels of him becoming a convicted felon ... she's now selling hawking merch that touts the fact, "she was right."

The former Sec. of State -- and two-time ex-presidential candidate, who faced off against Trump in 2016 and lost -- threw up a telling IG post late Thursday after the dust had settled on the Trump verdict ... and it seems she's ready to rub people's faces in the news.

She posted a photo of a coffee mug that features a mockup of her sipping tea, with the phrase "TURNS OUT SHE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING" written above.

Her caption is just as interesting, it reads ... "We recently had some new merch made based on a phrase I hear a lot. The design happened to be finalized today."

HC continues ... "With your purchase, you’ll support Onward Together groups defending democracy… and get a pretty great mug to sip tea from. Link to purchase in my profile."

The link in her bio goes to the shop page on Onward Together, and the mug in question is going for a cool $22. There's a tote bag too with the same imagery and lettering ... not to mention other items that tout reproductive and human rights and other Dem-leaning phrases.

Of course ... it's no surprise that Hillary is taking a shot at DT in the wake of the big news -- namely, the fact he was convicted on all 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in his New York hush money case ... where he was on trial for several weeks, facing charges.

Now, he's guilty ... and he'll have to learn his fate in July when he's sentenced.