BTS' J-Hope Throws First Pitch At Korean Series Game After Military Discharge

BTS member J-Hope is wasting no time getting back in the spotlight after completing his military service ... throwing out the first pitch at a KBO Korean Series game!!

Hobi was a special guest for the matchup between the KIA Tigers and Samsung Lions ... taking the field in an EV9 SUV and embracing the crowd before the ceremonial toss.

The fans in attendance let out a loud cheer for the singer and rapper as he took the mound ... and fittingly, he had a purple custom glove with his name and the group's signature "Borahae" phrase stitched into it.

The pitch was solid ... with J-Hope -- decked out in Korean Series merch -- winding up and hurling it right over the middle of home plate.

He seemed satisfied with his attempt ... giving a hat tip and bow to the fans as he left the diamond.

J-Hope also got to enjoy himself during the game ... even vibing to BLACKPINK singer Rosé's new song, "APT." with Bruno Mars, at one point.

As for the results, the Tigers came away with the win.

Hobi was discharged from his mandatory South Korean service last week ... ending his 18-month stint in the military.

The "Arson" artist reached Sergeant ranking during his service ... clearly giving it his all during his time away from music.

The massively popular K-pop group now has two members who have completed their military obligations ... with Jin handling business and getting out this past June.