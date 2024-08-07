BTS Star Suga Loses License After Driving Electric Kickboard Drunk

BTS star Suga had his driver's license revoked over a driving-while-intoxicated scandal ... though the vehicle he was operating has raised questions.

Play video content

Suga's label, Big Hit Music, has confirmed the singer was arrested Tuesday evening ... and shared the boy band member was booked after he fell while parking an "electric kickboard." Suga was spotted by a police officer in Hannam-dong in Yongsan District, in central Seoul, South Korea -- and was asked to take a breathalyzer test ... which he failed.

His license has since been revoked, and he has been slapped with a fine over the incident.

Now, before you start googling, "What is an electric kickboard?" ... it's apparently a type of vehicle without a seat. According to the Associated Press, police told local media the vehicle Suga operated resembled more of an electric scooter ... hence the penalty for driving under the influence.

Suga has since apologized for his behavior ... as he took to Weverse with a somber update.

He wrote ... "I come to you with a very heavy heart and deep apologies for disappointing you with this regrettable incident. I thought complacently that it was a short distance, not realizing I was not allowed to ride the electric scooter while intoxicated, breaking the road traffic act."

His label also issued an apology, telling fans Suga plans to accept "any disciplinary measures."

Suga is currently participating in his mandatory military service ... working as a social service agent since September last year. The Military Manpower Administration told AP that the DWI incident will not impact Suga's work as an agent ... as the incident happened off hours.