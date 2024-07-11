Alleged Drunk Driver Smashes Through Nail Salon in Shocking Video

Play video content

An alleged drunk driver in New York careened through a nail salon at top speed ... and, the unbelievable moment was caught on video.

The shocking clip -- published by the New York Post -- shows the car speeding out of a Long Island parking lot late last month, but instead of turning onto the main road, it dashes straight across the street toward a strip mall.

The car jumps the curb and keeps on moving, before eventually crashing into Hawaii Nail & Spa ... reportedly killing four people including an off-duty NYPD officer, and injuring nine others.

Photographers took snaps of the crash's aftermath ... with the car still sitting in the nail salon -- having destroyed everything in the small storefront.

Steven Schwally was arraigned on DWI charges earlier this month and has a court appearance next week, according to the Post.

The NYPD mourns the loss of @NYPD102Pct Police Officer Emilia Rennhack. She was tragically killed yesterday while off-duty on Long Island. Please keep her family, friends, and co-workers in your thoughts. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/fRnCubELFB — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 29, 2024 @NYPDnews

Emilia Rennhack -- the off-duty police officer -- Jiancai Chen, Yan Xu and Meizi Zhang are the names of the four people killed.

According to reports, prosecutors claim Schwally drank 18 beers in the hours leading up to the fatal crash ... and that officers said his eyes were bloodshot and his speech slurred when they spoke with him at the crash scene.

