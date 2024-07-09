Woman Gets Instant Karma in Road Rage Incident, Car Crashes into SUV

Play video content

Getting out of your car in the middle of a road rage incident is always a dicey move, especially when your car's not in park ... which this woman found out when her car rolled into another vehicle!

Ya gotta see the video of this instant karma moment -- the driver opens her door and starts berating a man in another car, slurring her words and accusing him of "spinning and swerving" and being a "f***ing d**k" behind the wheel.

The guy fires back, accusing her of being "drunk as f**k" and accusing her of being the one swerving. That's when she flies into a rage, and gets all the way out of her car to step up to the guy's open passenger window.

Problem is ... she didn't put her car in park, or set the parking brake -- so her car starts rolling downhill with her driver-side door cracked open.

There's a super slow-mo crash as her sedan hits an SUV, but the worst part of it for her is she tried to jump back in the car while it was rolling.

In the video, it appears her right leg gets pinned as she attempts to slow her car's roll ... but fails. Painfully.

Nothing seemed broken, though, because the video cuts to her explaining what happened to the driver of the SUV she just hit.