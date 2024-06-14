Elderly Woman Knocked Out In Road Rage Fight at LAX

Play video content

A violent road rage fight at LAX caused some serious collateral damage ... in the form of an elderly woman getting knocked out cold ... and it's all on video.

Brutal footage shows the moment from late last month -- when an old lady minding her beeswax got slammed to the ground by two men fighting in the streets just outside of a terminal at the airport ... and they continue tussling as she lies motionless on the pavement.

Watch ... a man, who cops say is 38-year-old Jasan Givens Sr., is seen chasing down a shirtless man on the sidewalk ... with Givens tackling the dude and bowling over the lady.

The woman is just standing there -- minding her own business -- as her luggage is being loaded at the baggage claim curb when BOOM ... the men barrel into her like she's a tackling dummy in a football drill. Her face hits the ground hard too ... it's hard to watch.

Surveillance video shows the men continuing to fight on the floor, paying the woman no mind. The folks who were helping her with her luggage check on her, but she's motionless.

Cops say the woman was knocked unconscious and taken to a hospital in critical condition after the May 31 incident ... although, she's since been released. It's unclear how injured she might've been from this -- but clearly, it was serious enough to hospitalize her.

BTW ... law enforcement says this all started with a case of road rage -- although the exact details of what led up to them scuffling haven't been described just yet.