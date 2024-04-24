Road Rage Fight Breaks Out on L.A. Freeway After Minor Fender Bender
Road rage in Los Angeles is very real ... with motorists throwing punches on the side of a freeway in this wild video -- after eyewitnesses say they got into a fender bender.
The clip you see here was taken by another driver on the I-10 freeway heading west toward Santa Monica. You got two big dudes in T-shirts grabbing another man -- and then begin whaling on him, throwing him up against a cement barrier.
After one man in a maroon shirt connects on a series of punches, his compatriot in black pushes him away ... seemingly trying to end the brawl.
That's when the other fighter throws a vicious punch ... which the man in black narrowly ducks before jumping in between the two others and trying to calm everyone down.
Thiago Oliveira -- who posted the original fight video -- told FOX 11 the whole incident kicked off after a fender bender ... saying the man taking the beating in the vid claimed the other two had run into them, and they denied it.
TO says everyone seemed fine as they drove away ... 'cause no one really landed any solid punches. So, keep your eyes on the road, Angelenos ... or, you may end up in battle.