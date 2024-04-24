Road Rage Fight Breaks Out on L.A. Freeway After Minor Fender Bender

Road rage in Los Angeles is very real ... with motorists throwing punches on the side of a freeway in this wild video -- after eyewitnesses say they got into a fender bender.

The clip you see here was taken by another driver on the I-10 freeway heading west toward Santa Monica. You got two big dudes in T-shirts grabbing another man -- and then begin whaling on him, throwing him up against a cement barrier.

After one man in a maroon shirt connects on a series of punches, his compatriot in black pushes him away ... seemingly trying to end the brawl.

That's when the other fighter throws a vicious punch ... which the man in black narrowly ducks before jumping in between the two others and trying to calm everyone down.

Thiago Oliveira -- who posted the original fight video -- told FOX 11 the whole incident kicked off after a fender bender ... saying the man taking the beating in the vid claimed the other two had run into them, and they denied it.