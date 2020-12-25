Police Dog Subdues Stolen Car Suspect on L.A. Freeway

Play video content

A police dog took a bite out of crime -- literally -- on Xmas Eve.

The incident went down Thursday afternoon in Ontario, CA, just outside L.A. Cops spotted a stolen car on the 15 freeway and tried stopping the driver, to no avail.

The car eventually stopped on the freeway and cops tried negotiating with the suspect for at least 10 minutes ... before unleashing the K-9.

You see the dog leap through the driver's side window and latch on to the suspect's arm. The suspect tried fighting off the dog, but the dog had other ideas. A bunch of officers came in for the assist and took the suspect into custody.