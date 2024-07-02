Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Driver Stabs Another Motorist As Road Rage Incident Escalates, Wild Video

L.A. ROAD RAGE KNIFE-WIELDING DRIVER STABS IN WILD CLASH!!!

This might be the road rage to end all road rages -- a driver going way beyond yelling and flipping off someone, and instead, resorting to stabbing another motorist on the roads of L.A.

Check out this wild confrontation -- a driver, accompanied by a woman, exits his white SUV, whips out a knife and charges at the driver of a silver SUV in the middle of the road, stabbing him several times in the arm on Saturday afternoon in Ontario.

Things had already hit a boiling point leading up to the stabbing -- with cops later confirming the whole thing started with one driver cutting off the other.

Various surveillance videos from local businesses show the silver SUV driver speeding into a parking lot, pulling up next to the white SUV, getting out, attempting to punch the other driver and then quickly fleeing.

The silver SUV driver later makes an illegal U-turn in the middle of the street, seemingly attempting to block the white SUV and ramming his car into it -- all this before the situation escalates into the stabbing.

The driver was injured but didn't require hospital treatment. The Ontario Police Department confirmed to NBCLA they arrested the knife-wielding man, thanks to cell phone and surveillance footage provided.

