Driver Stabs Another Motorist As Road Rage Incident Escalates, Wild Video

This might be the road rage to end all road rages -- a driver going way beyond yelling and flipping off someone, and instead, resorting to stabbing another motorist on the roads of L.A.

Check out this wild confrontation -- a driver, accompanied by a woman, exits his white SUV, whips out a knife and charges at the driver of a silver SUV in the middle of the road, stabbing him several times in the arm on Saturday afternoon in Ontario.

A road rage rampage captured on camera ends in a violent stabbing on an Ontario street. The drivers attacking each other as horrified motorists look on. What started the battle that ended in punches, a smashed car and a stabbing? Tonight at 11 from ABC7 https://t.co/jHZsZdRYP4 pic.twitter.com/fchKe31IIx — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 2, 2024 @ABC7

Things had already hit a boiling point leading up to the stabbing -- with cops later confirming the whole thing started with one driver cutting off the other.

Various surveillance videos from local businesses show the silver SUV driver speeding into a parking lot, pulling up next to the white SUV, getting out, attempting to punch the other driver and then quickly fleeing.

The silver SUV driver later makes an illegal U-turn in the middle of the street, seemingly attempting to block the white SUV and ramming his car into it -- all this before the situation escalates into the stabbing.