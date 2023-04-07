Two Massive Trees Fall On Course During Masters, Nearly Crush Patrons

Terrifying moment at the Masters on Friday ... two huge pine trees fell near the 17th tee at the famed Augusta National golf course -- nearly crushing spectators.

It all went down just minutes ago during the second round of the prestigious golf tournament in Georgia ... as Sergio Garcia was stalking a putt on a nearby green.

You can see in video of the tourney's broadcast, the trees came down quickly ... sending fans scurrying away to avoid being crushed.

Thankfully, according to Masters officials, no one was injured ... a small miracle considering the sheer amount of people who attended the event Friday.

Play was suspended as workers used chainsaws to clear the debris from the course. Masters officials later called off the second round, saying golfers will need to finish on Saturday morning before beginning their rounds.