Brooks Koepka's Wife, Jena Sims, Posts Lingerie Shots From Wedding Day

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, just shared a truly BEHIND-the-scenes look at their big wedding day ... posting some stunning lingerie pics before throwing on her white dress -- and even shots of the PGA star in his skivvies!!

The hot couple tied the knot back in June ... having a lavish getaway ceremony in Turks and Caicos with their closest friends and family. They got engaged in 2021.

The model and actress explained to her Instagram followers on Tuesday she wanted to give an inside look at their special day ... and did so by adding some sexy images of the two wearing nothing but their undies prior to meeting at the altar.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sims elected to go with a lacy bra and panties ... while Brooks kept it casual with some custom white boxer briefs with "GROOM" etched across his butt.

"Who wore it better?" Sims captioned the Melissa Marshall set ... but based on the comments, she's the clear winner.

Even friend Caroline Wozniaki had to gush over the pics ... saying, "Bodyyyyy🔥🔥🔥."

Brooks and Jena first went public at the U.S. Open in 2017 ... and haven't been shy about their love for each other ever since.

You know what they say about couples that pose in undies together .... they -- eh, forget it. They're hot.