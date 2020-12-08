Brooks Koepka's GF Jena Sims Feeds Golf Star Grapes During Steamy Mexico Getaway

Brooks Koepka knows how to kick his GF Jena Sims' birthday month off right ... by bringing her along to his golf tourney in Mexico -- and yes, there's plenty of 🔥.

The #12-ranked golfer in the world had an early exit from the Mayakoba Classic in Playa del Carmen last week ... but don't worry, he had his lady right by his side to cheer him up.

The couple has been together for years and always fill their social media with solid content when they take romantic getaways -- and this one is no different.

Jena posted a shot of feeding grapes to her man while wearing a black bikini on Monday ... as well as a quick boomerang of the couple showing off their dance moves.

Brooks and Jena even enlisted their friends for a short parody of "Bachelor In Paradise" ... which features slo-mo bikini runs, beach make-outs and WAY too much sunscreen.

Jena's birthday is Dec. 30 ... so stay tuned for what Brooks has up his sleeve for her special day.