Brooks Koepka Backs Out Of Travelers After Caddie Tests Positive For COVID-19

Breaking News

PGA star Brooks Koepka has elected to back out of the Travelers Championship tournament this week ... after his caddie tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ricky Elliott reportedly tested positive Wednesday morning at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut ... just 48 hours after testing negative for the virus.

"I’m going to pull out to protect everybody else. I think it’s the right thing to do." Koepka -- the #4-ranked golfer in the world -- said.

"I don’t want to risk anyone’s life if they have respiratory issues or underlying conditions. The only way this Tour can continue is if guys do this sort of thing and be proactive about it."

Koepka had been isolating at a rented home in Connecticut ... and may leave the area if his GF Jena Sims and personal chef test positive as well.