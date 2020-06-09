PGA Tour Honoring George Floyd With 8:46 AM Moments Of Silence

Breaking News

The PGA Tour will NOT have 8:46 AM tee times this week ... the golf org just announced it'll hold moments of silence instead -- and it's all to honor George Floyd.

The Tour said in a statement Tuesday the tributes will go down in its return to the national spotlight this weekend at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday through Sunday.

"As the PGA Tour commits to amplifying the voices and efforts underway to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices impacting our country," Tour officials said, "we have reserved the 8:46 a.m. tee time at the Charles Schwab Challenge to pay our respects to the memory of George Floyd."

"We will pause at 8:46 a.m. during each round for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection."

It's a big honor ... this weekend's tournament -- the first official one since the coronavirus pandemic suspended play back in March -- is expected to draw potentially millions of eyeballs.

Stars like Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka are all listed as participants ... and according to the Tour, they'll all pause at 8:46 AM for the moment silence following three horn blasts from Tour officials.

As we previously reported ... Floyd died on May 25 after police officers knelt on his back and neck for 8:46 seconds.