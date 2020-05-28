Premier League Soccer To Return In June After 3-Month COVID-19 Suspension

Breaking News

GOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!!!!!!!

After a 3-month break, the English Premier League is finally set to return to the pitch ... with all clubs agreeing to continue the season on June 17, according to the BBC.

The plan is to pick things back up with fan-less games next month, starting with Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United and Manchester City vs. Arsenal.

The season has been suspended since March 13 due to COVID-19 ... and the league now has 92 match-ups to make up.

FYI -- there have reportedly been 12 positive coronavirus results within the league out of 2,752 administered tests ... and the plan is to continue testing all players and staff twice a week.

According to the BBC, if any player were to test positive for COVID-19 after the season picks up, he must self-isolate for 7 days.

The decision to resume games comes one week after clubs resumed non-contact training ... and one day after agreeing to resume contact workouts.