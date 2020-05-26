Cristiano Ronaldo Lets Hair Down After Hitting Crazy Trick Shot
5/26/2020 10:21 AM PT
Cristiano Ronaldo -- arguably the most manscaped athlete on the planet -- has let himself go.
... and it's not a bad look!!
The 35-year-old soccer superstar is usually ultra-concerned about his appearance ... never going out in public with a hair out of place or a blemish on his skin (see here, here and here).
But, in this weird COVID-19 world we're living in ... seems CR7 is dialing back the self-maintenance a bit.
No crazy tan. No over-the-top greasy hair product. Did he go a few hours without shaving his face? Wow!
The Juventus star ain't letting his skills slip -- in fact, Ronaldo hit a crazy trick shot using a soccer ball and a basketball hoop during training over the weekend.
As easy as you like, @Cristiano! 🏀😳 pic.twitter.com/FABi8AWOqM— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 25, 2020 @juventusfcen
If the whole soccer thing doesn't work out, maybe he can get a job at Dude Perfect!
As we previously reported, Ronaldo returned to the Juventus training facility in Italy last week after spending 10 weeks in his native Portugal during the coronavirus pandemic.
Once Ronaldo flew to Italy, he had to quarantine for 2 weeks before he was allowed to rejoin his team.
But, now he's back! And, hair-care free!
