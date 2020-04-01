Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Sexy Quarantine Thirst Trap Pic

Breaking News

Just because you're stuck at home doesn't mean you shouldn't enjoy celebrity eye candy!

Thankfully, Cristiano Ronaldo is the hero we all need ... posting a ripped, shirtless quarantine pic while he's essentially banned from leaving the house.

"Breathe in, breathe out. Stay active," Ronaldo posted on IG ... adding, "StayHomeSaveLives."

To his credit, Ronaldo has been using his platforms to encourage people to be SAFE during the COVID-19 pandemic ... posting numerous times on social media to urge his fans to stay home.

Just 24 hours ago, Ronaldo said, "In this difficult moment for the whole world, let’s be thankful for the things that matter - our health, our family, our loved ones."

"Stay home and let’s help all the health workers out there fighting to save lives."