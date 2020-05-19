Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Juventus Facility in Italy ... All Smiles, Baby!!!

Breaking News

It's been 10 long weeks, but Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the Juventus training facility in Italy ... and man, he looks STOKED!

CR7 was all smiles -- and even rolled down the tinted window on his Jeep to give a thumbs up -- on his way to the team facility in Turin on Tuesday.

Inside, Ronaldo reportedly underwent medical testing so he could be cleared to return to training.

The soccer superstar had spent most of the COVID-19 pandemic at his estate in Portugal -- but returned to Italy 2 weeks ago to begin self-isolation so he could get back to work.

Now, he's good to go -- and his club is expecting (hoping for) a return to action by mid-June, though nothing is set in stone yet.

Juventus last played on March 8 -- when Ronaldo led his squad to a 2-0 victory over Inter Milan in a closed door stadium with no fans.