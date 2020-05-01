Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Flaunts Quarantine Booty, No Pants? No Problem!
5/1/2020 6:05 AM PT
Forget sweatpants, Georgina Rodriguez is all about NO PANTS -- showing off her butt during quarantine ... and yeah, she's hot!
Yep, that's Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend -- who has a daughter with the soccer star -- doing some outdoor ironing while stuck at home in Portugal during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also happens to be a fitness-aholic (duh, she's with CR7) so, it's no surprise she's got a killer body.
"Paños al aire," she wrote ... which means, "Pants in the air."
Rodriguez and Ronaldo have been together for years -- she gave birth to their daughter, Alana, back in 2017.
Ronaldo has 3 other kids -- 10-year-old Cristiano Jr. along with 3-year-old twins Eva and Matteo.
The ultra-fit family has been working out at their Portugal home like maniacs since the pandemic began ... constantly posting pics from their top-of-the-line home gym.
There are reports Ronaldo could head back to Italy soon to rejoin his Juventus soccer team as early as May 4 ... but with everything still so uncertain, we won't believe it until we see it.
