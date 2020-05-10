UFC Announcer Bruce Buffer Says UFC 249 Raging Success

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

The first sporting event without a crowd went down Saturday night in Florida, and by all measures, it was a big success, according to many, including UFC announcer Bruce Buffer.

It was weird at first ... looking at an empty VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, but when the fighting started, it was easy to forget the seats were empty. You actually hear the punches, kicks and reactions crisply and clearly.

Donald Trump opened the show, congratulating his friend, UFC Prez Dana White, for pulling off the event.

All the fighters were tested, and the ones who tested negative for the virus fought like they would in front of a crowd, but there was a twist.

In the absence of a crowd, the voices of the announcers billowed through the arena, and the fighters could hear everything. Former NFL star Greg Hardy won his fight and said afterward he was taking his cues from the announcers, who were offering critiques in real-time!!!

We have NEVER seen anyone beat the hell out of Tony Ferguson like that. #AndNew. Justin Gaethje just put on a CLINIC. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/NCzsgqJkB8 — Pat Egan (@Pat_Egan) May 10, 2020 @Pat_Egan