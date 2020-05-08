UFC's Jacare Souza Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out of UFC 249

Breaking News

UFC fighter Jacare Souza has tested positive for coronavirus and will NOT participate in his scheduled fight at UFC 249 on Saturday, the UFC confirms to TMZ Sports.

The 40-year-old Brazilian was slated to fight Uriah Hall on the undercard of the massive PPV event in Jacksonville, Florida -- but he tested positive during the UFC's thorough testing process and now he's out. We're told he was asymptomatic.

"Our process worked," Dana White tells TMZ Sports.

White had spelled out the testing process on "TMZ Live" on Friday -- explaining that fighters and their teams were being subjected to multiple tests every day.

We're told the event WILL continue as planned -- none of the other fighters have tested positive for COVID-19.

The UFC has already been in touch with Florida state athletic officials which are allowing the other fights to continue as planned, per ESPN.