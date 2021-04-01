PGA's Brooks Koepka Engaged To GF Jena Sims, No April Fools' Here!

PGA's Brooks Koepka Engaged To GF Jena Sims For A Month ... No April Fools' Here!!!

4/1/2021 2:34 PM PT
Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims' Engagement
Breaking News
Launch Gallery
The Happy Couple Launch Gallery
@slimshayedy

Before you read this -- no, this ain't an April Fools' Joke!!

Golf superstar Brooks Koepka got on one knee and popped the question to his gorgeous GF Jena Sims ... and she said, "YES!!!"

... A MONTH AGO!!!

Of course, 30-year-old Brooks and 32-year-old Jena are known to have a good time and some lighthearted fun -- and their engagement announcement was no exception.

Living up to their steez, the couple decided to wait nearly a month to announce their plans to get hitched on the biggest "Fake News" day of the year -- April Fools' Day.

"Forever is no joke 💕," Jena captioned the photo of the proposal Thursday ... showing a huge diamond ring on ~that~ finger.

Jena Sims Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Jena Sims Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Sims revealed the actual date of the proposal on Instagram ... saying he popped the big Q in Jupiter, FL on March 3, 2021.

The current #8-ranked Koepka and Sims have been dating for around 4 years ... and their relationship burst onto the scene after he won the U.S. Open in 2017.

Congrats on the engagement ... will the wedding be on April 1st, too?!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later