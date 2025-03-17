'Bachelor' Sean Lowe Attacked 3 Times by Rescue Dog, 'Blood Everywhere'

Play video content

Sean Lowe went through a traumatic experience -- revealing he was attacked three times by his rescue dog Moose only three months after getting him ... leaving him squirting blood everywhere.

He broke it all down in an IG video with his wife Catherine -- explaining while he was barbecuing with friends Thursday, he ran inside to turn off a fire alarm triggered by smoke … and that’s when the nightmare began.

Sean explained when he grabbed a towel to wave the smoke away from the alarm, Moose suddenly nipped his finger aggressively, then started sinking his teeth into his shoes ... before ripping into his arm.

He pointed out this wasn’t a typical defensive bite from a scared dog ... Moose was viciously attacking him -- not that his pals outside had any idea, as he desperately fought off the dog while bleeding profusely.

Even after managing to get Moose into the backyard, the dog came back for a second round, forcing Sean to fight him off again, before finally getting rid of him.

Sean noted the cut on his wrist was so deep that blood was squirting several feet, and his friends quickly rushed him to the ER, where he received stitches on both arms.

But the horror didn’t end there -- Moose escaped through the backyard the next morning and went after Sean for a third time. After wrestling the dog to the floor, Sean managed to escape ... followed by another trip to the ER for more stitches.