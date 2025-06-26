Pentagon Releases Explosive Footage of 30,000-Pound Bunker-Buster Bomb

Play video content Department of Defense

The Pentagon's "bunker-buster" bombs used on three nuclear facilities in Iran can decimate the inside of a deeply buried target ... and, the Defense Department's got the film to prove it.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine broke down a fiery video during Thursday morning's briefing at the Pentagon ... finally rolling out a clip of the bomb in action.

To be clear ... it's not a video from Fordow, Natanz or Isfahan -- the three nuclear sites a fleet of B-2 bombers attacked Saturday night -- this is video of a test run, presumably prior to the bombing.

Watch the clip ... the bomb penetrates the Earth, then explodes -- burning everything in its path in the tunnels underneath.

Different angles of the explosion highlight the difference between these bunker-busters and a regular surface bomb ... namely, the bomb goes critical underneath the soil, so there aren't massive craters above to indicate the level of damage.

Photos taken from Fordow in the aftermath of the attack captured similar holes in the earth to the ones caused in the test attack ... unclear if these were caused by the weapons or not. General Caine says all six bunker-busters perfectly hit the vents at Fordow -- which would seem to indicate the place is FUBAR.

However, a leaked report from the DoD indicates the attack may have delayed Iran's nuclear program just a few months. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth went on the rampage during the briefing over the leak ... questioning the press corps' respect for the military.