President Donald Trump Says the United States Has Attacked Iran

President Donald Trump says the United States has just dropped bombs on Iran.

POTUS shared the news via Truth Social Saturday evening ... telling Americans the U.S. military dropped bombs at three nuclear sites -- Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan -- in the country.

Trump says the planes have left Iranian air space, and he expressed his congratulations to the "great American Warriors" who carried out the attack. Despite the bombing, President Trump says now is the time for peace.

This move came as a surprise to many ... because Trump previously said he would take up to two weeks to decide if the U.S. would become more directly involved in the Israel-Iranian conflict.

Worth noting ... B-2 bombers flew from the United States across the Pacific Ocean to Guam earlier today -- which seemed to indicate the time to confrontation was coming quickly. Trump was also set to meet with the National Security Council earlier today.

Play video content 6/13/25

As you know ... Israel launched a surprise attack against Iran late last week, and Iran quickly retaliated with a severe missile strike caught on camera.

Pictures and videos coming out of the two countries have captured the devastation in Tel Aviv and Tehran. Iran's health ministry claims more than 400 people in Iran have been killed ... with around 3,500 injured since the bombings began. Just 24 Israeli civilians have been killed in retaliatory strikes, NBC News reports.

Play video content The Tucker Carlson Show

The Israel-Iran conflict has split the MAGA movement ... as evidenced by Tucker Carlson's recent interview with Senator Ted Cruz -- where the senator argued for the U.S. to back and protect Israel while Carlson flamed him for not knowing basic facts about the country including the population.

President Trump says he will address the nation regarding the attack at 10 PM ET, 7 PM PT.