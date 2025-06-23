Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Donald Trump Says Israel and Iran Have Agreed to a Ceasefire

Donald Trump There's A Ceasefire Between Israel And Iran ... According To Me!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
donald-trump-iran-israel-getty-1
Getty

Donald Trump just took to Truth Social to drop a bombshell -- claiming there’s a ceasefire between Israel and Iran set to kick in within 6 hours.

The President wrote, "It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED."

donald-trump-iran-israel-truthsocial-1

According to Trump, the deal includes two back-to-back 12-hour ceasefire windows -- Iran goes first, halting fire for 12 hours, then Israel follows with their own 12-hour pause.

Trump says the war will officially be over after the 24-hour cooldown.

062325_iran_retaliates_kal
IRAN RETALIATES

This comes right after Trump claimed the U.S. dropped a "full payload" on three nuclear sites in Iran -- saying they were "completely and totally obliterated."

Story developing ...

related articles