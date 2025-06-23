Donald Trump Says Israel and Iran Have Agreed to a Ceasefire

Donald Trump just took to Truth Social to drop a bombshell -- claiming there’s a ceasefire between Israel and Iran set to kick in within 6 hours.

The President wrote, "It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED."

According to Trump, the deal includes two back-to-back 12-hour ceasefire windows -- Iran goes first, halting fire for 12 hours, then Israel follows with their own 12-hour pause.

Trump says the war will officially be over after the 24-hour cooldown.

This comes right after Trump claimed the U.S. dropped a "full payload" on three nuclear sites in Iran -- saying they were "completely and totally obliterated."