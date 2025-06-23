Iran Fires Retaliatory Strike Against U.S. Base in Qatar
Iran Launches Attack On U.S. Base In Middle East ... After American Offensive
Iran fired a retaliatory strike against a United States military base in Qatar on Monday after an American-led military assault on Iran's nuclear facilities over the weekend.
Qatar officials blasted the Iranians for launching the attack, but said their air defense systems intercepted the rockets. There were no reported U.S. casualties, according to the Pentagon.
Yet, Iranian State TV hailed the attack as a victory, saying "a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America’s aggression."
As you know ... the president addressed the nation Saturday night after he announced the U.S. dropped a "full payload" of bombs on three nuclear facilities in the country.
The President said the bombs "completely and totally obliterated" the key enrichment facilities ... and, pictures from above the Fordow facility showed damage to aboveground structures.
On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a stark warning, condemning the strikes as a flagrant breach of international norms and threatening the repercussions would be long-lasting.
Araghchi wrote on X, "The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations."