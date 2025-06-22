Iran Threatens Retaliation After U.S. Airstrikes Hit Nuclear Facilities

Iran is vowing a forceful response after the United States airstrikes targeted three of its nuclear sites over the weekend -- an operation ordered by President Donald Trump that has triggered swift backlash from Tehran.

Late Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a stark warning, condemning the strikes as a flagrant breach of international norms and threatening the repercussions would be long-lasting.

"The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations," Araghchi wrote on X.

He went on to call the attack "outrageous," accusing the U.S. of endangering global security and setting a dangerous precedent.

"These actions will have everlasting consequences," he said. "Every UN member state should be alarmed by this reckless, unlawful behavior."