Iran Threatens Retaliation After U.S. Airstrikes Hit Nuclear Facilities

By TMZ Staff
Published
Abbas-Araghchi-donald-trump-getty-1
Iran is vowing a forceful response after the United States airstrikes targeted three of its nuclear sites over the weekend -- an operation ordered by President Donald Trump that has triggered swift backlash from Tehran.

Abbas-Araghchi-sub-getty-1
Late Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a stark warning, condemning the strikes as a flagrant breach of international norms and threatening the repercussions would be long-lasting.

"The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations," Araghchi wrote on X.

donald-trump-kal-06-21-2025
ADDRESSING THE PEOPLE
He went on to call the attack "outrageous," accusing the U.S. of endangering global security and setting a dangerous precedent.

"These actions will have everlasting consequences," he said. "Every UN member state should be alarmed by this reckless, unlawful behavior."

Isfahan-enrichment-facility-sub-getty-1
Araghchi also made clear that Iran is prepared to act, citing the UN Charter’s self-defense provisions and asserting the country reserves all options to protect its people and sovereignty.

