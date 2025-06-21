Donald Trump's Iran Attack Announcement Draws Strong Reaction From Politicians

President Donald Trump's announcement that the United States attacked Iran drew strong reactions from around Washington, D.C. ... and, they didn't always follow party lines.

As you know ... POTUS took to social media to reveal the U.S. military dropped a "full payload" of bombs on three nuclear facilities in the Middle Eastern country.

I learned about Trump’s unconstitutional attack on Iran at a large rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Here is the response: pic.twitter.com/eziVpp3Y54 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 22, 2025 @BernieSanders

While the president called the attack a total success, outrage sparked among Democrats like Bernie Sanders -- who called the action "unconstitutional" and shared a video of his supporters at a rally after he told them of the attack.

They chanted out "no more war" repeatedly in the clip ... and, their outrage was palpable. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and Congressman Hakeem Jeffries made similar statements to Sanders -- pointing out he didn't get Congressional approval.

When faced with a clear choice between peace and violence, Iran chose violence.



That was a grave mistake.



Underestimating the resolve of the United States, the leadership of President Trump, and the unmatched strength of the most advanced military force on Earth is not just… — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) June 22, 2025 @WesleyHuntTX

On the other side of the aisle, Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Wesley Hunt showed full support for the president's actions.

Play video content The Tucker Carlson Show

Cruz made his feelings about the conflict perfectly clear earlier this week during his contentious interview with fellow MAGA supporter Tucker Carlson ... highlighting the divide in the party.

As I’ve long maintained, this was the correct move by @POTUS.



Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities.



I’m grateful for and salute the finest military in the world. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YZ0pIaunff — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 22, 2025 @SenFettermanPA

While reactions mostly fell along party lines, there were several notable exception including Democrat Senator John Fetterman and Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. MTG has repeatedly spoken out about the U.S. getting involved in the conflict in recent days.

While Fetterman applauded Trump for the attack, MTG simply asked her followers to "pray for peace."

As you know ... President Trump announced the attack around 5 PM PT -- thanking the "great American Warriors" who carried out the strike.

Worth noting ... while many members of Congress are expressing outrage they didn't give approval for the attack, reports are now surfacing that at least Congressional leadership was aware of the attack before it happened.

Play video content The White House

President Trump addressed the nation hours after he announced the attack ... serving up an ultimatum to Iran -- either agree to peace or face the full might of the U.S. military.

This will almost certainly trigger the politicians already angry he didn't get congressional approval for this military action ... because, while the president is the commander-in-chief, only Congress can declare war.