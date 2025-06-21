Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Donald Trump's Iran Attack Announcement Draws Strong Reaction From Politicians

Donald Trump Washington D.C. Reacts to Iran Attack ... Bernie, MTG and More

By TMZ Staff
Published
President Donald Trump's announcement that the United States attacked Iran drew strong reactions from around Washington, D.C. ... and, they didn't always follow party lines.

As you know ... POTUS took to social media to reveal the U.S. military dropped a "full payload" of bombs on three nuclear facilities in the Middle Eastern country.

While the president called the attack a total success, outrage sparked among Democrats like Bernie Sanders -- who called the action "unconstitutional" and shared a video of his supporters at a rally after he told them of the attack.

They chanted out "no more war" repeatedly in the clip ... and, their outrage was palpable. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and Congressman Hakeem Jeffries made similar statements to Sanders -- pointing out he didn't get Congressional approval.

On the other side of the aisle, Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Wesley Hunt showed full support for the president's actions.

Cruz made his feelings about the conflict perfectly clear earlier this week during his contentious interview with fellow MAGA supporter Tucker Carlson ... highlighting the divide in the party.

While reactions mostly fell along party lines, there were several notable exception including Democrat Senator John Fetterman and Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. MTG has repeatedly spoken out about the U.S. getting involved in the conflict in recent days.

While Fetterman applauded Trump for the attack, MTG simply asked her followers to "pray for peace."

As you know ... President Trump announced the attack around 5 PM PT -- thanking the "great American Warriors" who carried out the strike.

Worth noting ... while many members of Congress are expressing outrage they didn't give approval for the attack, reports are now surfacing that at least Congressional leadership was aware of the attack before it happened.

President Trump addressed the nation hours after he announced the attack ... serving up an ultimatum to Iran -- either agree to peace or face the full might of the U.S. military.

This will almost certainly trigger the politicians already angry he didn't get congressional approval for this military action ... because, while the president is the commander-in-chief, only Congress can declare war.

Israel attacked Iran last week ... and, photos of the devastation in the country have gathered international attention. Iran's health ministry says more than 400 people have been killed -- while 3,500 others have been injured in the attacks.

