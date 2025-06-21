President Donald Trump Promises Future Attacks Against Iran Doesn't 'Make Peace'

Play video content The White House

President Donald Trump just addressed the nation after the U.S.A.'s attack on Iran ... telling Iranian leadership they better come to the table -- or the attacks will only become more intense.

POTUS spoke at 10 PM ET, 7 PM PT ... just a couple hours after revealing on Truth Social that the military had successfully attacked three nuclear sites in Iran. He stood in front of Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

During his short remarks, Trump congratulated the military once again on the successful attack ... revealing the uranium enrichment facilities in Iran were "completely and totally obliterated" in the attack.

He goes on to say that he expects Iran to make a deal now ... threatening even more attacks in the country if they attempt to resist. Trump says they will be even easier going forward after this successful strike.

DJT congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the attack ... touting the teamwork between their two countries. The president ended his remarks by saying God bless the Middle East, Israel and America.

Worth noting ... the state-run median in Iran has indicated the country has no intention to backdown.

Trump revealed a full payload of bombs was dropped on Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan -- which he wrote out as "Esfahan," a less common spelling, and he congratulated the "great American Warriors" on the successful attack ... before paradoxically claiming now is a time for peace.

Israel struck Iran in a surprise attack last week ... and, Iran responded with retaliatory missile strikes. Photos have captured the devastation in Iran -- the health ministry for which claims more than 400 civilians are dead and 3,500 are injured.

While Trump initially said he planned to take up to two weeks before taking any action in the Israel-Iran conflict, B-2 bombers were put into the air Saturday afternoon which indicated to many an attack might be imminent. They reportedly used "bunker buster" bombs on the facilities ... a first in U.S. military history.

And, though he's now calling for peace, President Trump did some saber rattling days before the attack, too -- claiming the U.S. military knew the location of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ... and could easily kill him.

Play video content The Tucker Carlson Show