President Donald Trump Wants to 'Make Iran Great Again,' Mentions Regime Change

President Donald Trump's gone from "America First" to imagining a new era in Iran ... and, he's using a very familiar slogan to encapsulate his goals.

POTUS has been firing on Truth Social all day in the wake of Saturday night's shocking bombing ... and, he just dropped two big words he says might not be totally politically correct -- "Regime Change."

The prez says if the current leaders in Iran can't "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!"

It's not a full-throated call for the regime to go down ... but, it's clear Trump's thinking "what if" when it comes to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei no longer being in power.

Worth noting ... Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was asked about regime change in the country this morning during a briefing at the Pentagon -- and, he said the attack on Iran was simply to take out the nuclear facilities, not to prompt regime change.

President Trump must be thinking a little differently then the SecDef ... 'cause he's clearly interested enough to put the idea out to his millions of his followers.

As you know ... the president addressed the nation late Saturday night after he announced the U.S. dropped a "full payload" of bombs on three nuclear facilities in the country.

He said the bombs "completely and totally obliterated" the key enrichment facilities ... and, pictures from above the Fordow facility showed damage to aboveground structures.