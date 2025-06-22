Iran Nuclear Facility Captured by Satellite Before and After Bombing

Donald Trump promised the world Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities were "completely and totally obliterated," ... and now, pictures have come out showing one facility before and after the strike.

Satellite images of Fordow -- a uranium enrichment plant about 20 miles from Qom, a city of about 1.2 million -- from days prior to the attack and shortly after the bombing are coming out ... and, it highlights the destruction of tunnels and buildings above ground.

Check out these pics ... on top is Fordow on Thursday, June 19, while the pic on the bottom is from Sunday, June 22. Structures that appear to be tunnel entrances to the facility are completely leveled, blown off the map by the B-2 bombers.

Unclear if this is just the satellite imaging or if the picture was taken later in the day ... but, the crowd appears darker -- almost scorched -- after the president said the U.S. dropped a "full payload of BOMBS" on the area.

Worth noting ... what looks like a long white building in another photo is still standing despite the bombing campaign.

President Trump announced the military strike -- touting it as a total success -- Saturday night around 5 PM PT and thanking the "great American Warriors" who pulled it off.

The president addressed the nation in a short speech hours later ... claiming the U.S. had destroyed three nuclear facilities. Officials in Iran have dubbed the attack superficial and -- since we can't see the facilities underground -- we can't say for certain how successful the strike was.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the attack on the country ... and, the United States is bracing for a retaliatory attack.