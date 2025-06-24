Donald Trump Slams Iran, Israel for Breaking Ceasefire

President Donald Trump unleashed his wrath on Iran and Israel Tuesday morning for breaking their ceasefire just one day after he announced they reached an agreement.

Check out the clip -- he held nothing back as he ripped into the warring nations, slamming ... "We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f**k they’re doing, do you understand?"

President Trump on Israel and Iran: "We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing." pic.twitter.com/xrztmebALZ — CSPAN (@cspan) June 24, 2025 @cspan

He made the no-bars-held comment after specifically calling out Israel for dropping "the biggest load" of bombs he's seen ... adding they need to "calm down."

Trump did not answer any further questions ... instead turning and booking it to Air Force One to head to The Hague for the NATO Summit.

He similarly called out Israel on Truth Social in the wee hours of the morning ... writing ... "ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!"

As you know ... Trump proudly declared Monday the "12-day war" would end following a phased implementation over 24 hours -- though there was no formal confirmation by Iranian officials they had agreed to the plan.

Play video content The White House

His prideful announcement came shortly after the U.S. dropped a "full payload" on three nuclear sites in Iran ... which Trump touted as a magnificent success.