Matt Gaetz Spied On Aboard Plane, Viral Video Shows Texts With Mom

Matt Gaetz may want to invest in a privacy screen for his mobile phone ... 'cause a fellow passenger on a plane spied on his text messages, recording his convo with his mom and blasting the video out on the Internet!

The mole later posted the clip on TikTok ... showing Matt seated in a chair and scrawling through messages from his mom on his cell phone. And Gaetz's momma, Victoria, had some stern advice for her son regarding President Donald Trump, Iran and more.

Check it out for yourself ... Victoria seems adamant if her boy publicly criticizes Trump over his recent strike against Iran, Matt's gonna lose the MAGA fan base. Victoria also scoffs at the idea of Matt going back to practicing law. She warns him ... "Let's not mess up this media gig."

As you know .. the former Florida representative resigned from Congress after Trump elected him to be his attorney general back in November. He did so amid sexual misconduct allegations. He now hosts "The Matt Gaetz Show," a political talk show on the conservative One America News Network.

While Victoria accuses her baby boy of being "stubborn" ... he's not too worried, noting he simply wants to "guide" Trump, and not criticize him.

Matt also cautions against being completely on board with the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities ... noting he's thinking of those who "cheered the Iraq war because they liked Bush" because they "have blood on their hands."

He later admits he did not see Iran's nuclear stockpile as a threat to America and even compliments former Democratic president Bill Clinton for his policy with Iran -- clearly a surprising POV for someone who says he's still close with 47.

But still -- his mom presses, and Matt isn't sold on the idea that "mother knows best" ... assuring her his platform gives him the ability to speak more freely ... and if anything happens, he's got multiple homes, plenty of cash in the bank, a happy marriage -- and get this ... a son on the way!

BTW, Matt is well aware of his texts going viral -- he confirmed they're his on X Tuesday morning while laughing off the situation. However ... it seems he's going to invest in that privacy screen!