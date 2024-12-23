Ethics Report Says Matt Gaetz Paid Minor for Sex, Did Illegal Drugs

The bombshell Matt Gaetz report from Congress drops sordid details about him paying $90,000 for sex and drugs -- including multiple hook-ups with a 17-year-old high school student.

The House Ethics Committee found the former congressman paid a dozen women for sex between 2017 and 2020 ... according to CBS News, which obtained a copy of the 37-page report which the Committee announced last week it would be releasing.

The report says one of the women Gaetz paid was, at the time, a high school junior he had sex with in front of others -- and the Committee says it has receipts showing "tens of thousands of dollars in payments to women" which it determined was "likely in connection with sexual activity or drug use."

The then-17-year-old, referred to in the report as "Victim A," testified for the Committee that Gaetz gave her $400 in cash during a 2017 party, which she "understood to be payment for sex." They allegedly had sex twice at the party, and the woman says she did not tell Gaetz she was under 18, nor did he ask.

The report says all the women interviewed said they'd had consensual sex with Gaetz.

Gaetz, who resigned from Congress last month after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him to be U.S. Attorney General, refused to comply with a subpoena to testify before the Committee ... and, instead, submitted written responses.

He's denied the Committee's claims, insisting his actions during his 30s were "embarrassing, but not criminal" ... and the payments were gifts to girlfriends. He's continued to point out the Department of Justice dropped its investigation into the allegations.

The Committee says there's "substantial evidence" Gaetz violated House Rules or standards of conduct which prohibit soliciting "prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress.”

Gaetz has bowed out of contention for Attorney General.