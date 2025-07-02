Massive Explosion at Firework Warehouse in California Sends Flames into Air

Fourth of July sparked a bit early at a California warehouse Tuesday night .... when the building -- storing fireworks -- caught fire and exploded ... igniting a blaze that burned through the night.

Check out the wild footage -- the eruption sends a fierce plume of smoke into the air ... with rogue fireworks shooting off into the sky amid a field of flying debris.

The explosion happened in Yolo County, northwest of Sacramento ... and according to Esparto Fire Protection District, the blaze is still burning and evacuations are in place as of Wednesday morning.

The district was unable to tell TMZ if any injuries or fatalities had been reported.

Esparto Fire Protection District Chief Curtis Lawrence told reporters Tuesday night the fire erupted in one warehouse, but quickly overtook several commercial buildings -- and grew into an 80-acre inferno.