Las Vegas Strip Catches on Fire After Eyewitnesses Hear Thunderous 'Bang'

By TMZ Staff
061425-las-vegas-aria-fire-v1

An apparent explosion lit up the Las Vegas Strip early Saturday morning outside the swanky Aria Resort and Casino ... and there's fiery footage to see.

Check out the wild video posted by concerned onlookers -- at least two palm trees are fully engulfed in flames after what eyewitnesses are describing as an "explosion."

One social media user claimed they heard a thunderous "bang" and then saw a car suspiciously drive away from the scene. Another said the loud noise sounded like a "bomb."

TMZ can confirm Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County Fire Department responded to the scene ... and the fire has been squashed.

LVMP released a statement, noting "an occupant in a vehicle threw fireworks causing a tree to catch fire."

No injuries have been reported.

